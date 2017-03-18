‘Emmerdale’ storyliner Joe Parkinson was forced off Twitter on Friday night (17 March), after angry Robron fans voiced their dissatisfaction over the latest turn the soap plot has taken.

In the most recent instalment of the ITV soap, the moment viewers have been dreading arrived, which saw Robert Sugden cheating on his husband, Aaron Dingle, by sleeping with former flame Rebecca White.

While the move to have Robert cheat on Aaron while he’s in prison previously riled viewers who wanted a happy ending for the couple, Joe was forced to speak out when some fans felt the storyline put bisexuals in a negative light.