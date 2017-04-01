‘Emmerdale’ aired Lucy Pargeter’s exit scenes on Friday (31 March) night, as the actress went on maternity leave.
Chas Dingle was seen turning her back on the village, heading off with Isobel Steele’s character Liv Flaherty.
The duo’s exit storyline centred on Liv’s mum, with Isobel’s character asking Chas to accompany her to see her, following a recent car crash.
Sadly, Chas and her own mum failed to see eye-to-eye before she left, despite the revelation that Faith recently suffered her own health battles.
Earlier this week, viewers discovered that Faith is currently in remission from cancer, and Sally Dexter, who plays the Dingle matriarch, was praised for her emotional mastectomy scenes.
Addressing the storyline, Sally previously explained: “I am delighted we are covering this story. It shows the many people who are dealing with this situation that they are not alone, they need not be ashamed, and that more and more women live and thrive with this condition.”
