Chas Dingle was seen turning her back on the village, heading off with Isobel Steele’s character Liv Flaherty.

‘Emmerdale’ aired Lucy Pargeter’s exit scenes on Friday (31 March) night, as the actress went on maternity leave.

The duo’s exit storyline centred on Liv’s mum, with Isobel’s character asking Chas to accompany her to see her, following a recent car crash.

Sadly, Chas and her own mum failed to see eye-to-eye before she left, despite the revelation that Faith recently suffered her own health battles.