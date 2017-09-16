End Of The Earth: Watch HuffPost UK's First Documentary Here

Why Antarctica?

We went to Antarctica to film a documentary about climate change. Except we wanted to do something different.

We didn’t want to try and match the BBC or National Geographic and make something beautiful. We all know Antarctica is beautiful. We wanted to show the other side. The grit, the determination it takes to even get out there. The damn hard side of actually filming in such an unforgiving environment. Besides, there were only two of us going - a miniscule operation compared to other camera crews.