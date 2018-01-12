‘The End Of The F***ing World’ Is The Latest Netflix Show Everyone Is Binge-Watching

Having dropped ‘Black Mirror’ just after Christmas, the streaming service has delivered again, and if you haven’t streamed ‘The End Of The F***ing World’ yet, then chances are you’re probably about to.

Nothing says January quite like staying in to watch binge-watch TV shows instead of going out, which is why many TV fans are eternally grateful to Netflix .

The series has been available on All4 since last October but is a newcomer to Netflix, and since Friday 5 January, it’s been given pride of place on many users’ home screens.

And the plan has worked. With its Rotten Tomatoes rating now at 100%, ‘The End Of The F***ing World’ is officially the show to binge-watch this month. Here’s what all the fuss is about…

What’s the basic premise?

The dark comedy sees two teens, James and Alyssa, start a relationship and take a road trip across the UK.

This might sound really romantic, but James is actually a psychopath. Which, obviously, proves to be a problem.

The eight-part series is based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel, of the same name.

Who’s in it?

James is played by Alex Lawther, star of the 2017 film ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’, who you might also recognise from one of the most talked about ‘Black Mirror’ episodes of 2016, ‘Shut Up And Dance’.