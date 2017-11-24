Liverpool Benefitted Enormously From Being European Capital Of Culture - What A Shame Other Cities Now Won't

Becoming European Capital of Culture back in 2008 was a transformative experience for Liverpool.

Not only did it offer a stage to show the world the creative brilliance of our city, but it led to real, bottom-line benefits in terms of our visitor economy and improvements to our infrastructure.

What a shame, then, that other British cities will never be able to do the same.

The European Commission has this week confirmed that UK cities will not now be able to bid for the designation in 2023.

Their reasoning is clear: entrants must come from Member States of the European Union. Yet again, Brexit is a self-inflicted wound with seemingly limitless capacity to cause damage.

As a result, Leeds, Nottingham, Dundee, Milton Keynes and Belfast/Derry have just had a golden opportunity snatched away from them.

In Liverpool, we know better than anywhere else just what a loss this will prove to be.

For us, the benefits of being Capital of Culture were immense.

We saw 9.7milion visitors come to the city - an increase of a third - generating £754million for the local economy.

Of the visitors surveyed 99% said they liked the general atmosphere and 97% felt welcome.