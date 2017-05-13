Portugal won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night in impressive style, sealing victory with both the jury vote and the popular vote.

In a field of much pumping beats and pyrotechnics, Salvador Sobral secured victory for his nation for the first time in 53 years, with his simple, traditional ballad ‘Amar Pelos Dois’.

Portugal were in a clear lead at the end of the jury vote, but because of the new voting system introduced last year, it is possible for an outside chance to race up the scoreboard and win from behind at the last minute.