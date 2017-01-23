The six hopefuls battling it out to represent the UK at Eurovision this year have been revealed - and you might just recognise them.
ALL of this year’s contestants are former ‘X Factor’ stars, with two of them even making the final 12 in the same year.
Lucie Jones and Danyl Johnson, who both appeared in the 2009 series of the ITV talent show, lead those who will be competing in Friday’s (27 January) ‘Eurovision: You Decide’.
They’ll be joined by fellow ‘X Factor’ star Nate Simpson, who made it to Nicole Scherzinger’s Judges’ Houses in 2016, as well as Olivia Garcia, who crashed out at the Six Chair Challenge stage of last year’s show.
Other hopeful Holly Brewer also tried out for the judges in 2015, as did Selena Mastroianni in 2012, although her audition was never aired.
Check out all of their original songs below:
Lucie Jones - ‘I Will Never Give Up On You’
Danyl Johnson - ‘Light Up The World’
Nate Simpson - ‘What Are We Made Of’
Olivia Garcia - ‘Freedom Hearts’
Holly Brewer - ‘I Wish I Loved You More’
Salena Mastroianni - ‘I Don’t Wanna Fight’
Each act will perform live on Friday’s show, which will be broadcast live on BBC Two from the Eventim Apollo in London, where they will be judged by a panel made up of Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and vocal coach CeCe Sammy.
Viewers will then have their say on who they want to be the UK entry, when their phone votes are combined with scores from a jury of experts to choose the winner.
This year’s Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Kyiv, Ukraine on 14 May, after Jamala’s song ‘1944’ came out on top in 2016.
Tickets are available to ‘Eurovision: You Decide’ here, while you can catch it on TV on Friday 27 January at 7.30pm on BBC One.