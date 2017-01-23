The six hopefuls battling it out to represent the UK at Eurovision this year have been revealed - and you might just recognise them.

ALL of this year’s contestants are former ‘X Factor’ stars, with two of them even making the final 12 in the same year.

Lucie Jones and Danyl Johnson, who both appeared in the 2009 series of the ITV talent show, lead those who will be competing in Friday’s (27 January) ‘Eurovision: You Decide’.