The new batch of ‘Ex On The Beach’ contestants have defended the show’s more sexual scenes, insisting that they aren’t doing anything different from countless others enjoying themselves on holiday.

Over the past six series, the MTV reality series has established itself for pushing the envelope, in terms of shocking bust-ups and steamy sex scenes, the latter of which has seen it panned by more conservative viewers.

In an interview with Build, the cast of series six were given the chance to offer their side of the show, with the group defending the show from its detractors.