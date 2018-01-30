A “highly professional soldier” is believed to be responsible for a £1 million series of armed raids on seven homes across the Home Counties. Detectives say that the meticulous research and use of extreme violence by the lone raider suggest the thief, who is armed with a sawn-off shotgun, is currently or has previously served with the armed forces. The burglar - dubbed The Night Watcher - is believed to stake out his targets for several weeks in order to intimately understand the comings and goings of the wealthy occupants and learn the locations of safes and valuables inside.

Surrey Police/ PA

The “well-spoken intelligent thief” is also believed to have entered some of the properties prior to the raids in order to better understand the layout of the rooms. In one raid, he was so confident that the alarm could not be raised that he spent more than an hour with the occupants until he had gathered all the items he wished to steal. Detective Inspector Dee Fielding, from Surrey Police, said the use of cable ties, the level of planning and his confidence in carrying out such raids alone suggested he had a forces background.

Surrey Police/ PA Some of Mrs Morris’s injuries after the raid

She said: “We do not believe this to be the work of an opportunist burglar, but someone who has specialist knowledge and skills – possibly ex forces or from a similar background due to the way he has behaved and the circumstances of each incident. “The burglaries all appear to be the work of someone who knows exactly what they are doing and who is incredibly decisive in their actions. “On each occasion unnecessary levels of violence have been used in addition to a firearm, which he used to threaten the victims, who have then been tied up. “He has worked quickly and appears to have knowledge of who is home at the time of each attack, the location of safes and the layout of the home. “This leads us to believe he has planned the attacks in advance with a great level of detail and prior knowledge.

Surrey Police/ PA She said he was dressed in black and wore a balaclava