'Extremists Cannot Win' - Dad Gives Harrowing Account Of Manchester Attack

A couple caught up in the Manchester attack told of the harrowing moment they helped a badly injured teenager while desperately searching for their own two daughters.

Phil and Kim Dick were just 30 yards away from the explosion in the arena foyer at the end of the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, they told Channel 4 News.

The couple had become separated from their children and were frantically trying to get in touch with them when they came across 14-year-old Freya, who had suffered serious injuries.

Kim stayed with the youngster while Phil searched for their own children, before Kim managed to make contact with daughter Tammy on the phone.

The pair described being able to smell ‘burning flesh and burning hair’ before coming across Freya ‘staggering like a puppet on a string’.