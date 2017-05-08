Eyeball Tattoos: Here's Everything You Need To Know

For those of us that are squeamish about eye drops, the news that tattooing your eyeball has grown in popularity will be met with a silent scream.

While tattooing various parts of our bodies - from legs and arms to backs - have become the norm within society, eyeball tattoos remain relatively uncommon.

The practice involves the permanent colouring of the white of the eyeball. So once it’s done, there’s no going back.

It was Luna Cobra, a US tattoo artist, who first experimented with injecting ink into the eyeball.

“I studied the eye and spoke with a few doctors and surgeons, and then started to do this almost ten years ago now,” Cobra told The HuffPost UK.

“Since then I have continued to refine the procedure to make it safer. During the past 10 years I have collected a lot of data in relation to ink, reactions, needles and more.”

And it can be carried out in an array of shades - from red and blue to pure black.

“I would say a good 50% ask for black and the other half could be any

type of colour,” Cobra commented.