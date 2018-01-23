The British Government is to create a new unit to counter disinformation and “fake news” pushed by foreign powers, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May has said.

May has previously accused Russia of meddling in elections and its state media of planting fake stories and photo-shopped images in an attempt to undermine western institutions.

Russia denies interfering in foreign elections, including the 2016 Brexit referendum, and the US presidential race in the same year.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the new national security communications unit would build on existing capabilities and would be tasked with “combating disinformation by state actors and others”.