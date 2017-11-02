Family Tied Up By Armed Gang In £100k Bothwell Jewellery Raid

A family has been left shaken after an armed gang broke into their home and carried out a terrifying jewellery raid.

A 59-year-old man, a 56-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy were threatened with weapons and a knife before they were tied up in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire, on Tuesday evening.

The gang of four men then searched the house, making off with jewellery and watches worth more than £100,000.