Fat-shaming, and the pain caused by it, could increase the risk of heart disease in obese patients, a new study has found.

Researchers said there is a common misconception that stigma may help motivate people to lose weight, however it actually has quite the opposite effect.

In the study, people who internalised negative weight bias were three times more likely to suffer metabolic syndrome.

This is the name given to a cluster of conditions such as increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol or triglyceride levels, that increase a person’s risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.