Emergency workers in Russia are searching snow-covered fields outside Moscow, looking for body parts and clues after a fatal plane crash on Sunday that killed all 71 people on board.

President Vladimir Putin has ordered a special commission to investigate what caused the AN-148 plane operated by Saratov Airlines to crash outside Moscow shortly after taking off for the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region, about 900 miles southeast of the capital.

CCTV footage purporting to show the plane explode into a fireball at the moment of impact has also emerged.