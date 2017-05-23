All Sections
    23/05/2017 14:28 BST

    Father's Day Gifts 2017: Gadgets, Clothes And More

    For all the fabulous dads out there.

    Father’s Day takes place on Sunday 18 June this year - meaning you have less than a month to get your bottom into gear.

    Whether you’re looking for a high quality (and therefore expensive) gift that you and your siblings can chip in for, or a cheaper, novelty present that’ll bring a smile to his face, we’ve got your back.

    Choose from the latest tech finds such as waterproof bluetooth speakers (perfect for gardening) and Google Home. Or if dad’s more of a culinary kind of guy, why not try BBQ utensils or a punny cheeseboard?

    Whatever you choose, he won’t be disappointed. 

    • Personalised Cheeseboard, From £19
      Etsy
      Any cheeseboard that can be personalised AND contains a fabulous cheese pun is grate, in our honest opinion. 

      Price: from £19
      Buy it here.
    • Gandys Printed Swim Shorts, £40
      Gandys / John Lewis
      If dad's off on his jollies this summer, why not splash out on a pair of printed swim shorts? A percentage of all profits goes towards supporting children in need of basic essentials such as nutrition, shelter and education.

      Price: £40
      Buy it here.
    • 'Superman' Experience Voucher, £49.99
      Buyagift
      If you're not sure what kind of gift your dad would enjoy, the 'Superman' experience package will surely prove handy. The gift is super flexible in that you pay a set price and then your dad can choose from over 1,000 experience days, depending on what he likes - from gourmet cuisine at top restaurants to bungee jumping to grooming treatments. 

      Price: £49.99
      Buy it here.
    • Parrot 'Mambo' Mini Drone, £99.99
      Parrot
      Turn the sky into a playground with the Parrot 'Mambo', which is sure to help your dad regress to the mental state of a seven-year-old. According to its makers, it's "highly robust and easy to handle". In other words, dad-proof. 

      Price: £99.99
      Buy it here.
    • Black 'Northern Line' Watch, £119
      Camden Watch Co
      A stylish watch with a black face, rose gold details and a black leather strap. This particular one is from a range of special edition Camden Watch Company timepieces, produced in a small quantity each year.

      Price: £119
      Buy it here.
    • BBQ Kit, £35
      John Lewis
      With BBQ season in full swing, a barbecue tool kit won't go amiss. Presented in a neat carry case, this six-piece includes: an apron, one set of tongs, one fork, one spatula, one cleaning brush and a basting brush.

      Price: £35
      Buy it here.
    • Zepp Golf Training Kit, £99.99
      Zepp
      Golf dads will love this. Zepp is a small device which mounts onto golf gloves and monitors a golfer's swing. It then sends feedback to their mobile phone, detailing how they can improve. The Zepp golf kit comes with the sensor (pictured), a glove mount and charger. 

      Price: £99.99
      Buy it here.
    • Armani Code Fragrance For Men (30ml), £45
      Armani
      An iconic and inoffensive fragrance from Giorgio Armani featuring a citron cocktail of bergamot and lemon with soft notes of olive tree blossom, warmed with Guaiac wood and Tonka Bean.

      Price: £45
      Buy it here.
    • Guzzle Buddy, £24.99
      Firebox
      The Guzzle Buddy might seem like more of a novelty gift, but it's also pretty handy. The wine glass, which attaches to a bottle of wine, helps to gently aerate wine as people sip from it. Winner winner.

      Price: £24.99
      Buy it here.
    • Babyliss 10-in-1 Grooming System For Men, £20
      Amazon
      This shaving device allows men to shave, trim and style facial and body hair. It comes with five interchangeable heads and its rechargeable battery supplies 30 minutes of cordless use on a full charge. Plus it comes on a jazzy little stand. What more could you need?

      Price: £20
      Buy it here. 
    • Grow Club Discovery Box, From £39
      Seed Pantry
      Green-fingered fathers will love this monthly subscription box jam-packed with all the things they need to get the best out of their garden. 

      Sign up to a three, six or twelve month gift subscription on the Seed Pantry website. Then your dad can redeem the gift and choose his favourite items to grow, from flower bulbs to grow-your-own veg. 

      Each box is delivered at the right time to grow, in tune with the seasons, and recipients will receive Seed Pantry’s ‘grow how’ guides.

      Price: from £39
      Buy it here.
    • Slingsby Gin, £39.99
      Slingsby Gin
      Not only does this gin come in a fancy-looking bottle, but it also boasts an array of flavours.

      The site explains: "An initial burst of refreshing rhubarb and citrus from the grapefruit base gives way to juniper before a very smooth herbaceous sweetness, led by sweet cicely and a light green tea scented with jasmine blossom." Larrrrvly. 

      Price: £39.99
      Buy it here.
    • Google Home, £129
      Google
      Google Home is a hands-free smart speaker powered by the Google Assistant. You can ask it questions and tell it do things - and it's always ready to help. 

      Price: £129
      Buy it here.
    • Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, £169.99
      Ultimateears.com
      This speaker might be a touch on the expensive side, but it's certainly worth it. The UE Boom 2 Phantom has been designed "to get wet, muddy, covered in snow and beat up - but to always be awesome". In other words, it makes the perfect speaker for dads who travel or spend a shed-load of time in the garden. The 360-degree wireless Bluetooth speaker blasts loud yet quality sound with deep, powerful bass. 

      Price: £169.99
      Buy it here. 
    • Amazon Kindle Oasis, From £269.99
      Amazon
      For the dad who loves to read, the Kindle Oasis is over 20% lighter and 30% thinner on average than any other Kindle. Features include a high-resolution 300 ppi display with enhanced lighting, a dual-battery charging system (meaning a longer battery life) and a premium leather cover in either black, merlot or walnut. 

      Price: from £269.99
      Buy it here. 
