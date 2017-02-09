These Are The UK's Favourite Sex Positions, And London, You Are Disappointing

The study, by VoucherCodesPro , asked 3,864 Britons from across the country about their preferences between the sheets, and 94% of us said we have a clear favourite when it comes to positions.

Ever wondered what your neighbours are getting up to in the bedroom? Well wonder no more, as a new study has revealed the UK’s favourite sex habits from north to south.

People were then asked to be a little more specific about their go-to position, and the results are somewhat surprising.

In general those in the north seem to be having a better time than the rest of us, as 47% of respondents in the North East and West Midlands chose doggy style.

While 32% in the North West, and not forgetting 35% in the South West, want to be sitting down, although they didn’t specify on what (sorry mum).

In the East of England, 37% are opting for reverse cowgirl, similar to a third of our Welsh cousins.

Disappointingly, the housing crisis in the capital seems to be thwarting Londoners attempts to have an adventurous sex life as a fairly sizeable 40% of us chose the missionary position as our favourite.

Presumably in order to stop our seven housemates hearing anything through the paper-thin walls.

But that is not as bad as people in the South East, 34% of whom just said they would choose to spoon – are you okay guys?

To be honest we might all want to consider upping sticks and moving to Scotland where 32% of people are doing it standing up.

No wonder they wanted to leave the rest of us amateurs behind.