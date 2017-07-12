'Highly Sexualised' Femfresh Shaving Advert Banned For 'Objectifying Women'

The Advertising Standards Authority said the advert must be removed and urged the company behind the product, Church & Dwight UK, to not use advertising “that objectified women and which was likely to cause serious or widespread offence to promote their products”.

The advert showed women dancing around in briefs and swimwear, with multiple close-up shots of their crotches.

A Femfresh advert for bikini line shaving products has been banned for portraying women in an overly sexualised way.

The advert appeared on ITV Player and All 4 (formerly 4oD) in March and April and received 17 complaints saying it “objectified women” and “portrayed them in an overly sexualised way”.

Complainants said it was “offensive and socially irresponsible”.

In response, Church & Dwight UK said the ad “promoted a new line designed for shaving the bikini area” and added that the product was aimed at 18 to 34-year-old women who are engaged with current fashion and music trends and interested in beauty and fitness.

“The ad was in a gym setting, and the dancers wore swimwear and gym clothes selected to reflect what was available on the high street,” the company said.

“The dance sequence was choreographed by a female choreographer and featured moves regularly performed during dance warm-ups, yoga, Pilates, and other forms of exercise.”

When asked about the close-up shots of women’s crotches, Church & Dwight UK responded: “Close ups were used to illustrate that the product could give consumers a smooth bikini line. They had also been advised by Clearcast that the ad could be run on VOD (video on demand).”

The company did not believe the ad was offensive or socially irresponsible.