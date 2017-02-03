All Sections
    03/02/2017 11:05 GMT | Updated 03/02/2017 11:15 GMT

    Dakota Johnson And Rita Ora Lighten Up The 'Fifty Shades Darker' Premiere In Pastel Gowns

    'Shine ya light.'

    Dakota Johnson and Rita Ora led the best dressed at the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ premiere.

    Both opted for soft pastel shades on the red carpet in Los Angeles, US, on Thursday 2 February.

    Johnson, who reprised the role of Anastasia Steele, wore a plunging soft pink gown from Valentino’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection. 

    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

    The 27-year-old actress pulled back her hair into a loose braid and color coordinated her mauve eyeshadow and lip colour.

    Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

    Rita Ora, who plays Mia Grey, the adoptive sister of Christian Grey in the new film, wore a Flamenco style floral dress from Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2017 couture collection.

    Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

    The 26-year-old ‘Shine Ya Light’ singer also kept her makeup in a soft colour palette with matte pink lips.

    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
    Todd Williamson via Getty Images

    See more red carpet looks from the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ premiere by scrolling through our gallery below.

    Fifty Shades Darker Premiere
