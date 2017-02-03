Dakota Johnson and Rita Ora led the best dressed at the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ premiere.
Both opted for soft pastel shades on the red carpet in Los Angeles, US, on Thursday 2 February.
Johnson, who reprised the role of Anastasia Steele, wore a plunging soft pink gown from Valentino’s Spring 2017 ready-to-wear collection.
The 27-year-old actress pulled back her hair into a loose braid and color coordinated her mauve eyeshadow and lip colour.
Rita Ora, who plays Mia Grey, the adoptive sister of Christian Grey in the new film, wore a Flamenco style floral dress from Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2017 couture collection.
The 26-year-old ‘Shine Ya Light’ singer also kept her makeup in a soft colour palette with matte pink lips.
See more red carpet looks from the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ premiere by scrolling through our gallery below.