'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Reveals There's A Big Change Coming

The trailer for the third and final ‘Fifty Shades’ film has landed, revealing there’s one big change ahead.

And no, it’s not an improvement in dialogue, which is still as unnatural and eye-roll-inducing as ever from the little amount we’ve heard so far, but this time around, Dakota Johnson’s character is seen in a wedding dress.

Yes, after two films’ worth of BDSM-heavy sex scenes and questionable power dynamics, ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ sees Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele making things official and tying the knot.

However, as the new trailer reveals, it’s probably not going to be happy-ever-after the two just yet, as their nuptials are interspersed with scenes of Anastasia shooting a gun on the ground and being followed in a car, as well as this clumsily-inserted inconsequential scene of Jamie Dornan getting out of the sea.

Nice, and not at all gratuitous. Check out the full trailer here:

The climactic final chapter begins Valentine’s Day. #FiftyShadesFreed pic.twitter.com/LJjgZZA0OU — Fifty Shades Freed (@FiftyShades) September 10, 2017

‘Fifty Shades Freed’ sees Dakota and Jamie returning in the lead roles of Anastasia and Christian for the final time, with the third instalment in the erotic franchise having been filmed immediately after the second.

Last year’s ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ was met, understandably, with less-than-stellar reviews, but that didn’t stop it making an absolute mint at the box office, grossing a staggering $97.8 million (that’s £74 million to us) in its opening weekend alone.

Addressing his critics around the film’s release, Jamie Dornan said: “ I’ve got plenty of opinions about things I don’t know a lot about, or that I don’t give a chance - it’s just the nature of the beast. I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.”

As with the previous two films, ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ will hit cinemas around Valentine’s Day next year, with the release date currently slated for 9 February 2018.

