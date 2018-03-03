It’s no secret the film industry has often struggled when it comes to diversity and as has (rightly) been the case in recent years, awards season has once again been dominated by conversations about representation.

The Golden Globes saw Sterling K. Brown become the first black man win to win the Best Actor - TV Drama prize and ‘Get Out’ has taken its rightful place on numerous Oscars shortlists.

It hasn’t all been good though, with the Baftas and Golden Globes coming under fire for failing to shortlist a woman - namely Greta Gerwig - for Best Director.

Back in January, a report also revealed that women and BAME film-makers are no better represented in Hollywood compared to a decade ago, which serves as a reminder it’s not just the ceremony organisers who are to blame, but the bigwigs funding the films and handing out jobs in the first place.

Ahead of Sunday’s (4 March) Academy Awards, we’re looking back at just how much things have really changed in the last fifty years and while there are many landmark moments that have warranted celebration, they’ve often been too few and far between...

1. It’s been over 30 years since a disabled actor won an Oscar...