    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/03/2018 06:32 GMT

    Oscars 2018: 12 Things That Prove How Far The Film Industry Still Has To Go When It Comes To Diversity

    There's still a lot of room for improvement.

    It’s no secret the film industry has often struggled when it comes to diversity and as has (rightly) been the case in recent years, awards season has once again been dominated by conversations about representation. 

    The Golden Globes saw Sterling K. Brown become the first black man win to win the Best Actor - TV Drama prize and ‘Get Out’ has taken its rightful place on numerous Oscars shortlists. 

    It hasn’t all been good though, with the Baftas and Golden Globes coming under fire for failing to shortlist a woman - namely Greta Gerwig - for Best Director.

    Back in January, a report also revealed that women and BAME film-makers are no better represented in Hollywood compared to a decade ago, which serves as a reminder it’s not just the ceremony organisers who are to blame, but the bigwigs funding the films and handing out jobs in the first place.  

    Ahead of Sunday’s (4 March) Academy Awards, we’re looking back at just how much things have really changed in the last fifty years and while there are many landmark moments that have warranted celebration, they’ve often been too few and far between... 

    1. It’s been over 30 years since a disabled actor won an Oscar...

    SNAP/REX/Shutterstock
    Marlee Matlin

    Marlee Matlin, who is deaf, won Best Actress in 1986, for ‘Children Of A Lesser God’.

    2. But 16% of acting Oscars have gone to non-disabled actors, playing disabled characters.

    Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
    Eddie Redmayne in 'The Theory Of Everything' 

    In January 2017, Mencap’s chief executive, Jan Tregelles, was of the co-authors of a letter that highlighted the lack of disabled actors on our screens, specifically those with learning difficulties.

    The fact many able-bodied actors have been recognised for their portrayals of disabled characters have not gone unnoticed and in 2017, IndieWire listed 59 actors who became Oscar-nominated for doing so

    3. There were 45 years between the first and second black Best Actor Bafta winners

    British Lion/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
    Sidney Poitier in 1951

    Sidney Poitier became the first black actor to win the accolade in 1959. Jamie Foxx then triumphed in 2004.

    4. Just five women have been nominated for the Best Director Oscar…

    Ethan Miller via Getty Images
    Kathryn Bigelow

    Hats off to Lina Wertmüller (1977), Jane Campion (1994), Sofia Coppola (2004) and Kathryn Bigelow (2010) and Greta Gerwig (2018). 

    5. And in 87 years of Academy Awards, only one has won the prize.

    JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images
    Greta Gerwig 

    This could all change on Sunday but for the time being, Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman to have been crowned Best Director.

    She was rewarded for her work on war thriller, ‘The Hurt Locker’. Kathryn had struggled to find anyone willing to finance the film and when one eventually did, the investor doubted whether the $15 million costs to make it would be recouped at the box office.

    ‘The Hurt Locker’ went on to take nearly $50 million worldwide.

    6. Bafta has nominated a woman for Best Direction just seven times in 50 years

    First Light Prods/Kingsgatefilms/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
    A scene from 'The Hurt Locker'

    Kathryn Bigelow has been nominated for it twice and remains the only female winner, having received the prize for ‘The Hurt Locker’.

    7. It took until 2002 for a black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar

    Reuters Photographer / Reuters
    Halle Berry 

    Halle Berry’s emotional victory speech went down in Oscars history, but fast forward to July 2017, and the actor admitted feeling her win was “meaningless”, citing the Academy’s failure to improve diversity as the reason for her feelings.

    “It meant nothing,” she said. “I thought it meant something, but I think it meant nothing.”

    8. And there hasn’t been a winner who isn’t white since

    Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images
    Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga was nominated last year 

    Just seven women of colour have been nominated for the prize in the 16 years since Halle’s win.

    9. Haing S. Ngor remains the only Asian actor to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar

    Fotos International/REX/Shutterstock
    Haing S. Ngor

    He triumphed in 1985, for his portrayal of Dith Pran in ‘The Killing Fields’.

    11. Barbra Streisand is the only woman to win Best Director at the Golden Globes

    USA TODAY Network/Sipa USA/REX/Shutterstock
    Barbra returned to the Globes this year 

    If you’re noticing a pattern when it comes to the director awards, it’s probably because just 4.2% of women direct films in the first place, which means that when it comes to award ceremonies, there are far more films from male directors to choose from.

    12. This year, the Best Cinematography category has its first ever female nominee

    Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images
    Rachel Morrison

    Congratulations are in order for Rachel Morrison, who worked on ‘Mudbound’. But should this really have taken until 2018? We’re not so sure.  

