The only victim to die following Monday’s attack at the Finsbury Park mosque has been named by police as father-of-six, Makram Ali, and has been remembered by his family as a “quiet, gentle man”.

Scotland Yard said on Thursday that a preliminary post-mortem examination of the 51-year-old’s body had found he died of multiple injuries.

Ali, from Haringey, was receiving first aid at the scene when a van ploughed into worshippers leaving the mosque, leaving eleven injured.

It was not clear in the aftermath of the incident if Ali had died as a result of the attack, or due to the reason he was earlier receiving assistance.

Met Police Makram Ali has been named as the man who died after the Finsbury Park mosque attack

Police said Ali’s family had been informed of his death and were being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Ali came to the UK from Bangladesh when he was 10 years old and was married with four daughters and two sons. He had two grandchildren.

He regularly attended the local mosque and enjoyed visiting the local park with his grandchildren, a police statement said.

Ali’s family has described him as a peace-loving and gentle person who had no enemies and who would not want “any retaliation or recriminations” over the incident.

The family were due to fly to Canada for a family holiday when the mosque was attacked.

“We are devastated by the loss of a husband, father, brother and grandfather, Makram Ali, in this tragic event,” the family said.

“Our father was a quiet gentle man, he didn’t get involved in political or social discussion, he instead took comfort and enjoyment spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren and he was always ready to make a funny joke when you least expected.”

They added: “We wish everyone to know what a loving man he was, he spent his whole life without any enemies, choosing a quiet life instead.

“We as a family have always believed that the actions of one person cannot be a reflection of a whole people and I have no doubt that our father would not wish for there to be any retaliation or recriminations and would urge people to remain calm and to pray for peace in these difficult times.”