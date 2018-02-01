Finsbury Park Van Attack: Darren Osborne Guilty Of Murder And Attempted Murder

A 48-year-old man from Cardiff has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder after deliberately ploughing a van into Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park.
Darren Osborne deliberately drove a hire van ploughed into a group of worshippers, shortly after 12.15am on June 19 last year, resulting in the death of Makram Ali, 51.
Earlier in the week, Osborne had tool Woolwich Crown Court he wanted to kill Muslims and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to highlight what he considered to be an inadequate response to child grooming gangs and other acts of terror.
He added: “If Sadiq Khan had been there it would have been even better. It would have been like winning the lottery.”
The unemployed father-of-four appeared “brainwashed” after viewing a BBC drama based on the Rochdale grooming scandal and finding material from the far-right online, according to his estranged partner.
The 48-year-old had not shown racist tendencies before Three Girls aired in May last year but began making comments about Muslims raping children and blowing people up in the weeks after, Sarah Andrews said.
Devices seized from the family home in Cardiff, where he would sometimes stay, showed internet searches for Britain First, the English Defence League and a video which claimed to show Muslims celebrating following the Paris terror attack.
Osborne will be sentenced at a later date.