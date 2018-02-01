Finsbury Park Van Attack: Darren Osborne Guilty Of Murder And Attempted Murder

A 48-year-old man from Cardiff has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder after deliberately ploughing a van into Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park.

Darren Osborne deliberately drove a hire van ploughed into a group of worshippers, shortly after 12.15am on June 19 last year, resulting in the death of Makram Ali, 51.

Earlier in the week, Osborne had tool Woolwich Crown Court he wanted to kill Muslims and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to highlight what he considered to be an inadequate response to child grooming gangs and other acts of terror.