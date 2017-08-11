The ‘toxic’ egg scandal engulfing European poultry farms has grown to affect at least 15 countries, the EU has said.

Britain is among the nations to have received contaminated eggs or egg products amid an urgent investigation into the use by farms of Fipronil - a toxic insecticide which is banned from use near food.

The UK’s Food Standards Agency was forced to admit yesterday that 720,000 more eggs had come to Britain from affected farms than previously thought.

It comes as supermarkets including Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons rush to withdraw affected products - yet affected items will have already been consumed.

Egg sandwiches and salads are among those being recalled.