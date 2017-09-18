Fire crews have continued to fight “deep seated pockets of fire” after a huge fire erupted at a warehouse on White Hart Lane in north London.

Some 25 fire engines and 140 firefighters were sent to the blaze which was about a mile away from Tottenham Hotspur’s former ground - which is known as White Hart Lane even though it is on Tottenham High Road - on Monday night.

Half of a single storey warehouse and storage units were ablaze, London Fire Brigade said.

London Ambulance Service says one person has been taken to hospital with burns.