Fire crews have continued to fight “deep seated pockets of fire” after a huge fire erupted at a warehouse on White Hart Lane in north London.
Some 25 fire engines and 140 firefighters were sent to the blaze which was about a mile away from Tottenham Hotspur’s former ground - which is known as White Hart Lane even though it is on Tottenham High Road - on Monday night.
Half of a single storey warehouse and storage units were ablaze, London Fire Brigade said.
London Ambulance Service says one person has been taken to hospital with burns.
Station manager Daniel Alie, who is at the scene, said: “Crews worked tirelessly through the night to bring the fire under control.
“There was a partial collapse of the rear of the building and crews used aggressive firefighting tactics to help protect unaffected parts of the structure.
“Although the fire is now surrounded this will be a protracted incident and crews are expected to remain on scene for a considerable time dealing with deep seated pockets of fire.”
Films captured by Twitter user @MFGN1 showed how quickly the blaze was spreading.
The fire service was called at 8.17pm and firefighters from Tottenham, Hornsey, Edmonton and surrounding fire stations attended the incident.
London Fire Brigade station manager Sam Kazmanli, who was at the scene, said:
“This is a large fire, cylinders are involved so a hazard zone has been set as cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.
“There is a lot of smoke in the air. As a precaution, local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
“Crews will be working hard through the night to bring this blaze under control.”
Local MP, David Lammy, praised the “bravery and rapid response” of the fire service.
Local residents were advised to close windows but were not evacuated.
According to the Evening Standard, some locals reported losing power.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.