Firefighters Battle Huge Blaze At Manchester Recycling Plant

Firefighters have contained a huge blaze that broke out at a recycling plant overnight.

Eight appliances were sent to fight the fire at Wardley industrial estate, near Swinton, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire is believed to involve a large number of recycled computer parts in an industrial-sized container.

A downed power line also caused problems at the scene and was being made safe by the National Grid, the fire service added.

Photos showed a large plume of smoke against the sky, with North West motorway police tweeting that black smoke was billowing across the M60 between junctions 13 and 14 and the M61.