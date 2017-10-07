Firefighters have said a cow rescued from a sink hole had got itself into an “inescapabull position”.

A specialist technical rescue team had to be mobilised after the animal got stuck in a field in the Norwood Green area, near Bradford, West Yorkshire, The Press Association reports.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said on Facebook: “Our Technical Rescue and Cleckheaton crew had to help re-moove a cow that had gotten itself in an inescapabull position stuck in a sink hole!