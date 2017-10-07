All Sections
    • NEWS
    07/10/2017 10:56 BST

    Cow Rescued From Sink Hole By West Yorkshire Firefighters, Who Say It Was In An 'Inescapabull Position'

    They had to 're-moove' it.

    Firefighters have said a cow rescued from a sink hole had got itself into an “inescapabull position”.

    A specialist technical rescue team had to be mobilised after the animal got stuck in a field in the Norwood Green area, near Bradford, West Yorkshire, The Press Association reports.

    West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said on Facebook: “Our Technical Rescue and Cleckheaton crew had to help re-moove a cow that had gotten itself in an inescapabull position stuck in a sink hole!

    “Crews and the farmer managed to dig a hole around the trapped cow and once the hole was big enough they used used a lifting sling to cow-ordinate the animal out of the hole.

    “The cow was rescued unharmed.”

    Another social media user responded to the Facebook post saying: “Good work everyone. Heroes without a cape. I can see why my son wants to be just like you one day.”

