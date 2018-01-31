First Aid Must Be Taught In School

It’s hard to believe that 95% of UK adults recently admitted that they wouldn’t know how to give life-saving first aid to someone who was unresponsive and not breathing or who was bleeding heavily. But the stark findings serve only to confirm what we believe at St John Ambulance: that first aid should be taught to every child in school.

Through the many wonderful stories I hear every year, I know that children make very capable lifesavers and I know what they learn at school stays with them for life. And yet at the moment, less than a quarter of secondary schools are teaching first aid and 60% of children have no first aid training at all through their school lives. It’s no wonder, then, that adults are telling us that they’re not confident in dealing with life and death situations such as those described above.

In the British Red Cross research, of 2000 UK adults, only two out of 10 said they knew how to save a choking baby or would recognise the symptoms of a cardiac arrest. Only three in 10 would have the knowledge and confidence to help someone who had collapsed and was unresponsive and not breathing. The same low number would know how to treat heavy bleeding.

Every Child a Lifesaver

We’ve now been given a rare chance to persuade the Government to make first aid a compulsory part of the school curriculum – and I’m asking parents, young people, teachers and members of the public for some urgent support.

Through the Every Child a Lifesaver campaign – run by St John Ambulance, the British Red Cross and the British Heart Foundation – I’m calling for children and young people to receive at least one hour’s age-appropriate first aid tuition each school year.

Just before Christmas, the Department for Education launched an online consultation asking for people’s opinions on the future of the subject known as PSHE, which stands for Personal, Social, Health and Economic and RSE, Religious and Sexual Education.