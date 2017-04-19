‘First Dates’ made a very welcome return to our screens on Tuesday (18 April) night, but for one of the potential couples, things soon got seriously awkward.

How? Well, imagine if someone dumped you by text, so you signed up for a TV dating show to find a new partner… but then found yourself sitting opposite your ex:

When your blind date walks in and you realise you’ve already dated them. 😅😳😨 #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/s9rsRUVv7w — First Dates (@FirstDates) April 18, 2017

See what we mean?

When the shock subsided, Emma set about confronting her ex, Peter, and questioning why he thought a text was the best way to call time on their relationship.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any more awkward…😳 #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/WTa7f0oX0k — First Dates (@FirstDates) April 18, 2017

He foolishly attempted to make excuses for the way things ended and told her: “I don’t do drama or confrontation.”

“You could have done it in a better way. I don’t do text dumping,” Emma hit back, winning praise from the nation…

When he dumps you and then you show how strong you are on national TV and make him look bad AF. YASSSSS EMMA #firstdates pic.twitter.com/nuq4ZOz3U6 — Natalie (@natimcgrath) April 18, 2017

He actually text her hashtag dumped?

Emma. You're stunning. Run. #FirstDates — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) April 18, 2017

Standing ovation* for Emma #firstdates



*waves wine glass at telly — Kelly Cates ❄️ (@KellyCates) April 18, 2017

Emma is my new spirit animal #FirstDates — Saboteur Shaz (@DoctorWarmflash) April 18, 2017

Don't be a mug Emma! This guys an utter tool #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/x8tfvK7pf0 — Amy Lemm (@lemmieloo13) April 18, 2017

Good on you Emma! You'll find the right person! #FirstDates — Pete Hind (@toonpete85) April 18, 2017

Yasss!! Emma teaching your girls to keep their standards high. #FirstDates pic.twitter.com/wjNTT0NAPd — Mostly Meera (@MostlyMeera) April 18, 2017

In the end, the pair did manage to draw a line under things, as Peter said: “I’m glad this has happened,” to which Emma replied: “It’s really interesting that they’ve matched us and we’re here.”

Emma and Peter aren’t the only ‘First Dates’ pair to have dated before, but things went a little better for Anna and Vince in February’s Valentine’s Day special, and their evening at the restaurant even ended in a kiss.

