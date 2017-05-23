Camera-shy fans of ‘First Dates’ can now experience the matchmaking magic for themselves, without becoming minor celebrities.

A restaurant in Nottingham is set to launch a new event inspired by the Channel 4 show, where diners will be paired up for blind dates over dinner.

The Berliner, in Nottingham, originally designed the event as a one-off, but they’ve received so many applications they’re now considering making it a monthly occurrence.