    Five Injured After Car Hits Pedestrians On Stockwell Road Following ‘Altercation’

    The car was abandoned at the scene.

    02/12/2017 20:15 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Five pedestrians were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a group of people on Saturday morning following an “altercation”, police said.

    Five men aged between 23 and 42 were injured when a car hit a number of pedestrians on Stockwell Road near the junction of Sidney Road, in south-west London, just before 3am, the Metropolitan Police said.

    None of the injured are in a critical condition.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    A car collided with a group of people on Stockwell Road early on Saturday morning.

    Officers believe the collision occurred shortly after an “altercation” between the occupants of the vehicle and a number of pedestrians.

    The VW Golf was abandoned at the scene and a number of occupants made off on foot, the Met said.

    They are not treating it as a terrorist incident or a hate crime.

    The Met said officers and the London Ambulance Service were at the scene, where the road was closed both ways between Sidney Road and Stockwell Park.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Police at the scene on Stockwell Road.
    PA Wire/PA Images
    The scene on Stockwell Road.

    Kevin Bate, deputy director of Operations at London Ambulance Service, said six ambulance crews, two advance paramedics, two incident response officers, a hazardous area response team and air ambulance medics attended.

    He said: “We treated five patients on the scene for a range of head and leg injuries.

    “We took one patient as a priority to a major trauma centre and took four patients as a priority to a trauma centre.”

    Inquiries continue, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Lambeth CID on 101.

