Fizzy Milk Could Be Coming To A Supermarket Near You

Usually you’d only expect milk to be fizzy when it’s gone off, but carbonated dairy products could soon be making their way to our fridges intentionally.

Arla - a dairy cooperative owned by 12,000 dairy farmers - has confirmed it’s experimenting with fizzy milk to cater to “changing consumer tastes and preferences”.

The news follows claims that the traditional diary industry is “in a crisis”, with the global plant milk industry set to hit $16 billion next year.