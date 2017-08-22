Flamefest Sex Festival Horror As Man Dies And Woman Is Hospitalised

A man has died and woman has been airlifted to hospital after being found unconscious at a campsite hosting a kinky sex festival in Tunbridge Wells.

Kent Police and ambulance services were called to the area in Powder Mill Lane in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for Kent Police said: “Patrols and ambulance crews went to the scene where a man was pronounced dead. The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.