Flamefest Sex Festival Horror As Man Dies And Woman Is Hospitalised

A man has died and woman has been airlifted to hospital after being found unconscious at a campsite hosting a kinky sex festival in Tunbridge Wells.
Kent Police and ambulance services were called to the area in Powder Mill Lane in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A spokesman for Kent Police said: “Patrols and ambulance crews went to the scene where a man was pronounced dead. The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.
“In addition, an unconscious woman received medical treatment and was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance.”
Tickets for the three-day Flamefest, which featured an S&M dungeon, an “adult play pen” run by dominatrixes, “steamy outdoor hot tubs” and bondage wrestling workshops, cost up to £600.
But locals in the area had expressed concern over the event - which was held on private land - and complained they had not been consulted about it.
Ahead of the death, Kent Councillor Dianne Hill told Kent Live she had received “a lot” of complaints, adding: “I’m no prude but this is the wrong place for this sort of thing. It’s a residential area. A big worry is they say there will be coaches coming down – where are they going to park?”
Amid fears of gatecrashers, event organiser Helen Smedley wrote on Facebook on Friday: “Please spread the word: We have hired in extra security because of the extended press coverage of Flamefest.
“I had a meeting with a police officer yesterday to discuss the situation, and have agreed a management strategy to deal with potential gatecrashers to the event, and we’ll be monitoring the situation with the police, who have offered support to this licensed event.
“I look forward to welcoming you later. Your safety and fun is paramount. It’s going to be an amazing weekend. X”
She has not commented on the death.
Around 250 people are believed to attended the second annual festival.