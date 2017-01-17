A judge has ruled that an ex-Scotland international footballer and his former teammate are rapists, despite never facing a criminal trial.

David Goodwillie and David Robertson were sued by mother-of-one Denise Clair, who was left “devastated” by a Crown decision not to prosecute the footballers.

The 30-year-old originally sought £500,000 in compensation, but damages of £100,000 were later agreed in the civil action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Tuesday.