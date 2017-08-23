Forbes’ newly-released figures about the highest-paid men in Hollywood have once again shone a light on the disparity in pay between male and female stars.

Last week, the financial news outlet revealed that Emma Stone had been the top-earning actress of the past 12 months, thanks to her Oscar-winning turn in ‘La La Land’.

They’ve now compiled a similar list of top earners among the men in the film world, with ‘Transformers’ actor Mark Wahlberg coming out on top, having earned around $68 million (£53.1 million) in the last year, more than double Emma’s reported $26 million (£20.3 million).