Forget Black Friday, Choose Charity Shops Instead

My timeline is full of talk of Black Friday and it is not even here yet. It feels like Black Friday is now Black Week resulting in myself feeling rather uncomfortable. Yes like you, I love to bag a bargain but there is something about large companies dragging us in to spend money we don’t have to bolster their profits, that feels, quite frankly, wrong. Meanwhile small indies on our deserted high streets are struggling, at a time when they too need to buy gifts for their families and who are maybe wondering just how they are going to manage this year. I love a charity shop, as I love the thrill of the chase. Going in and not knowing what I will find gets me a little excited, and as a lover and writer of vintage, I cannot wait to see what I can discover that will either make a wonderful gift this Christmas or something that will be worth more money in the future. Many people however, turn up their noses at buying second hand at this time of year, even though it is more ethical, gives to charity and often more unique. For those of you who are up for a bit of thrifting this week, especially those of you who love vintage and antiques, who want to say a huge NO to Black Friday, here is my guide to shopping in charity shops.

Any Rose Deffley Bagging a bargain

Research before you start shopping in a charity shop Not all charity shops are the same so it is worth establishing where to visit first. There are newly refurbished charity shops who tend to have higher price items (they have to pay for that refit after all) and also tend to stock a lot of new items. I find these are the ones where I find the least. What I look out for are: The affluent charity shop: I love a charity shop in a posh town – the more affluent the better the booty! If you are craving a Hermes scarf you need to go to where the women who wear them (or used to wear them) live. This may mean that prices rise but if it is designer fashion then it will be worth it. The charity shop that hasn’t changed for twenty years! The musty, fusty charity shop is the best for finding vintage. You know the ones; where everything is piled up high and you have to really search. The teams are less likely to be the ones researching values too, so you can really find some treasure here. Often the stock isn’t even priced, so bargains are to be had. What to bring when shopping in a charity shop Often we just rock up to charity shops (we have been known to quickly browse a whole towns shops on a whim) but a bit of preparation goes a long way. Especially for beginners in this sport! Comfortable clothes: You need to be able to try on clothing quickly (charity shop shopping is all about speed!) so wear something comfortable but also something that you can get in and out of fast. Small change: Bring cash! Some of the older charity shops only take a card if you spend a certain amount and if you just want a fabulous 99p bangle you need small change with you. Remember, while you are trying to find a cash point, someone else is finding the bargains at the next shop.

Any Rose Deffley Scanning the clothes rails