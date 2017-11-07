A former Welsh government minister, who was suspended by Labour over his ‘personal conduct’, has been found dead, his family have announced.

Carl Sargeant quit his post as Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children in Cardiff last week after what he called “shocking and distressing” allegations were made against him.

His body was found at his home in Connah’s Quay, north Wales, at 11.30am on Tuesday. North Wales Police said they were “not treating his death as suspicious”.

All Welsh Assembly business was suspended as a mark of respect.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his death was “terrible and deeply shocking news” and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones said his passing would be “a great loss” to the party and the country.

Sargeant was suspended from the party last week and had the whip withdrawn in the National Assembly for Wales while an investigation took place into the allegations against him.

Labour’s national party HQ suspended him on Friday following unspecified allegations against him.

His family said in a statement on Tuesday: “Carl was a much loved husband, father and friend. He wasn’t simply a part of our family. He was the glue that bound us together. He was the heart of our family. We loved him so very much.

“He was the most kind and caring husband, father, son and friend. We are devastated beyond words, and we know our grief will be shared by all those who knew and loved him.”