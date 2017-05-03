‘Four In A Bed’ Episodes Axed After Contestant Is Jailed For Child Sex Offences

Channel 4 has axed episodes of ‘Four In A Bed’ after one of the show’s contestants was convicted of child sex offences.

Nathan Pearce, 25, was jailed for 30 months after he had sex with a 15-year-old schoolgirl at his hotel, The King’s Head, in Llandovery, Wales.

The hotelier claimed he thought she was over 16, but the girl told police she was underage “by six or seven weeks” at the time of their romps.