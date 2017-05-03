‘Four In A Bed’ Episodes Axed After Contestant Is Jailed For Child Sex Offences

Channel 4 has axed episodes of ‘Four In A Bed’ after one of the show’s contestants was convicted of child sex offences.
Nathan Pearce, 25, was jailed for 30 months after he had sex with a 15-year-old schoolgirl at his hotel, The King’s Head, in Llandovery, Wales.
The hotelier claimed he thought she was over 16, but the girl told police she was underage “by six or seven weeks” at the time of their romps.
He featured on the daytime show, which pits four different hotel owners against each other, last May.
Now Channel 4 have confirmed they will not be repeating the episodes and the broadcaster has also removed them from the catch-up service All4.
A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: “The episodes featuring this man will not be shown again in the light of the criminal conviction.”
Pearce was found guilty at Swansea Crown Court of three offences of sexual activity with a child and possessing 13 indecent images of children.
Recorder Ifan Wyn Jones said: “The sad feature of this case is that you have shown no remorse whatsoever. You are a man who sees nothing wrong in the sexual exploitation of children.
“In my judgement the difference in ages between you and her is significant.
“It is clear to me that your interest in the girl was at least partly because she was in fact 15.
“These were repeated offences committed three times. This is not a case where one isolated offence was committed. Sexual intercourse took place on all three occasions.
“On the first occasion you gave her 100 pounds in cash. That in itself is an aggravating feature.”
‘Four in a Bed’ airs on Channel 4.