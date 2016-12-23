Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to style icon Franca Sozzani.
The longtime editor-in-chief of Italian Vogue died on Thursday 22 December aged 66, after a long illness.
Beckham took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with Sozzani who she had worked with many times over the years.
“I had the privilege of spending time with Franca over the years. Not enough time as it now so sadly transpires,” Beckham wrote in the evening of Friday 22 December.
“Whenever I was with her I was mesmerised by her strength of character, her charitable work, her creative vision.
“She encouraged me and inspired me whenever we spoke. What a legacy she leaves behind. RIP.”
Alexandra Shulman, editor-in-chief of British Vogue also paid tribute to Sozzani on Instagram.
“Franca was one of those people who really was legendary,” she wrote.
“Powerful, beautiful, intelligent and creatively adventurous, she was the perfect archetype of a Vogue editor and will be very much missed by those who have worked with her and admired her for many years.”