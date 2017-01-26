All Sections
    26/01/2017 15:37 GMT

    Frances Bean Cobain Is The New Face Of Marc Jacobs

    Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's daughter stars in her first fashion campaign.

    Frances Bean Cobain has made her debut as a model for a major fashion brand.

    The daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain was chosen by Marc Jacobs to star in his Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.

    So is this the start of a new career for the 24-year-old?

    Don’t hold your breath.

    In a new interview with Vogue, Cobain revealed posing for photos is completely out of her “comfort zone” and she doesn’t have plans to do it again anytime soon.

    @marcjacobs a view behind the curtain

    A photo posted by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on

    Despite having no plans to model professionally, Cobain - who works as a visual artist - says she is open to working on projects she “believes in”.

    “I’m representing what a general, standard, average human girl would look like wearing these clothes,” she said.

    “I think that’s why Marc picked me for this.”

