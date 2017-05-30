How Having A Creased Earlobe Could Predict Your Stroke Risk

People with a diagonal crease in their earlobes could be more at risk of stroke, a study has suggested.

The mark, known as Frank’s sign, was first described in 1973 by American physician Dr Sanders T. Frank, who thought it might be a predictor for future heart problems in patients.

More recently, scientists wanted to examine the association between Frank’s sign and ischaemic stroke, where a blockage cuts off the blood supply to the brain.

They discovered that more than three quarters of stroke patients had a creased earlobe.