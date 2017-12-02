All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Freddie Mercury Biopic Production On Hold As Director Bryan Singer Deal With ‘Personal Health Matter’

    The director did not return to the set after Thanksgiving.

    02/12/2017 09:57 GMT

    Production on an upcoming biopic about Freddie Mercury has been put on hold, as director Bryan Singer takes some time off.

    The movie is set to tell the Queen frontman’s life story and filming had been taking place in the UK, prior to a Thanksgiving break.

    Hannah Mckay / Reuters
    Bryan Singer

    Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for Twentieth Century Fox confirmed that they have temporarily halted production on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer”.

    A representative for the director then told the BBC that his absence is due to a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family”.

    “Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays,” they added.

    Danny Moloshok / Reuters
    Rami Malek is playing Freddie 

    It’s believed that the studio is still aiming for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to be released in 2018.

    After much speculation, the cast details were confirmed in August 2018

    It was announced that Rami Malek had landed the lead role while Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Joseph Mazzello would play Roger Taylor, Brian May and John Deacon, respectively.

