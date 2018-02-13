Free Date Ideas For Valentine's Day, Because Romance Needn't Be Expensive

It feels like only yesterday we were spending an arm and a leg on Christmas presents for our loved ones. Now, little over a month later, there’s another annual day that’ll set you back a few quid: Valentine’s Day.
But, while a low-key meal for two in a cramped local restaurants (yes, they have squeezed twice as many lovebirds into the same space) can set you back almost £100, romance needn’t be expensive.
From giving a foot massage to dancing in the living room, here are 23 free things to do on Valentine’s Day to show you care.
-
1 Send Them A Love NoteZenShui/Frederic Cirou via Getty Images
-
2 Hit Up An Old Date SpotCarlo A via Getty Images
-
3 Give Each Other A Foot Massageanyaberkut via Getty Images
-
4 Have Quiet TimeGary John Norman via Getty Images
-
5 Go For A Strollfranckreporter via Getty Images
-
6 Prepare Breakfast In Bedgourmetphotography via Getty Images
-
7 Have A Lot Of SexJupiterimages via Getty Images
-
8 Go Down Memory LaneSam Diephuis via Getty Images
-
9 Go Swimming In A Free Indoor PoolCultura/Elena Nikolaeva via Getty Images
-
10 Build A FortFound on lovetipsandadvice.com
-
11 Plan A Scavenger Hunt At HomeBetsie Van der Meer via Getty Images
-
12 Spend Your Night With Winebigairphoto via Getty Images
-
13 Go To Bed EarlyBlend Images - Jose Luis Pelaez Inc via Getty Images
-
14 Clean The SlateOleh Slobodeniuk via Getty Images
-
15 Spend The Day In BedFuse via Getty Images
-
16 Take A Bath TogetherDreamPictures via Getty Images
-
17 Cook A Difficult Meal TogetherSSC via Getty Images
-
18 Do SextFrank Herholdt via Getty Images
-
19 Dive Into A Movie/TV MarathonChris Ryan via Getty Images
-
20 Make It A Boozy NightJGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images
-
21 Dance In The Living RoomJena Cumbo via Getty Images
-
22 Spend The Day Volunteering TogetherJGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images
-
23 Take A Crack At Karaoke .. For TwoAndrejs Pidjass via Getty Images