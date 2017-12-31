All Sections
    Netflix Hints 'Friends' Is Finally Coming To Its UK Streaming Service

    OH. MY. GOD.

    31/12/2017 10:10 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Netflix has dropped a massive hint that it’s about to make every ‘Friends’ fan’s dreams come true in time for the New Year. 

    That’s because it looks like classic sitcom is heading for the streaming service in the UK. 

    NBC via Getty Images
    Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey and Phoebe could be heading to Netflix UK

    Netflix posted a massive clue it has snapped up the rights to the show on Twitter, after years of fans crying out for it to happen. 

    The UK account tweeted a parody of Friends’ episode titles, writing: “The One with the Show Everyone’s Been Asking Us to Add.”

    Naturally, this was music to many fans’ ears...

    ‘Friends’ originally aired in the UK on Channel 4 between 1994 and 2004. 

    They continued to show repeats on the main channel and sister station E4 until 2011 when Comedy Central bought the UK rights, and the network continues to air two episodes twice daily. 

    It remains unclear if or how the Comedy Central deal would be affected should Netflix do begin streaming ‘Friends’. 

    Check out all the other shows and films coming to Netflix UK in January here.

