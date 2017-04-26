It’s been a while coming but Disney have finally confirmed that ‘Frozen 2’ is on its way.
The film studio revealed the highly anticipated news on Twitter, but we have quite a wait as the sequel isn’t due to hit cinema screens until 27 November 2019.
Cast members Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff all took to Twitter to share their excitement about the film’s release.
Kristen, who plays Anna, tweeted: “Quick weather forecast from your favorite disney princess’ sister: Theaters are gonna get Frozen on November 27, 2019! Woo Hoo!!!!”
Idina added: “It’s happening! All my Elsas say ho!”
The film’s plot is being kept under wraps, but the filmmakers have previously said that they came up with the ending of ‘Frozen 2’ and worked back.
‘Frozen’ became one of Disney’s biggest ever hits after it was released in 2013.
It went on to win Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original song for ‘Let It Go’.
‘Frozen’ is also set to be turned into a stage musical, and will make its debut on Broadway next year.