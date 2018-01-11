Frozen Embryos Result In Just As Many Live Births In IVF, Study Suggests

Women undergoing IVF using frozen embryos have just as much of a chance of having a baby as those using embryos that haven’t been frozen, a study has suggested.

More than 2,000 women who were undergoing their first IVF cycle were randomly assigned to undergo either a frozen-embryo transfer or an un-frozen embryo transfer, by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health (YSPH) and scientists from China.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found the percentage of women who had a live birth using frozen embryos was only slightly lower than those who had embryos that hadn’t been frozen. Researchers called this an “insignificant difference”.