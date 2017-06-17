All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/06/2017 10:03 BST

    ‘Fun House’ Revival: Pat Sharp Calls For Show To Return As ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ Segment

    Now this, is a good plan.

    Pat Sharp has come up with an ingenious way for ‘Fun House’ to return to television, suggesting that it could be a segment in ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’.

    Earlier this week, plans to bring it back as a attraction delighted pretty much everyone who grew up in the 1990s, but Pat has now revealed hopes for a TV comeback too.

    ITV

    Speaking to Radio Times, Pat explained that he’s love to see the show return to our screens - only this time, he wants it to feature adults instead of kids.

    I think it’d be great,” he said. “Even as a small segment inside, say, Saturday Night Takeaway or something would be brilliant. If you got celebrities like Ant and Dec and Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan to be the contestants.

    “I’m not a TV producer so whatever anybody would decide would decide and I would have to go with the flow. I mean look, again I think if people jump at it we’d be foolish not to.”

    PA Wire/PA Images
    'Saturday Night Takeaway' is an award-winning show 

    Cash for the live attraction plans is currently being raised by a Crowdfunder page and so far, £32,000 - of a required £650,000 - has been pledged.

    A similar crowd-funding project was launched in 2015 to recreate classic Channel 4 gameshow ‘The Crystal Maze’ as a live attraction in London.

    Organisers raised £500,000 in three days, with the event opening to the public last year.

    Channel 4 later commissioned a celebrity Stand Up For Cancer special and a new series, with Richard Ayoade at the helm, will begin airing next week.

