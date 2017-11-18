The body was found near Swanage at about 3pm on Saturday by specialist search teams near the coastal path and the field where items of Gaia’s clothing were located on Thursday.

Dorset Police said they are “confident” the body is that of the 19-year-old, who has not been seen for 11 days.

A body has been found in the search for missing teenager Gaia Pope , police said on Saturday.

Gaia’s sister has described the teenager as “the absolute light of my life” following Saturday’s discovery.

Hundreds of volunteers have been helping in the search effort in a bid to find the teenager.

Detective Superintendent Paul Kessell, of Dorset Police’s major crime investigation team, released the following statement:

“Although the body has yet to be formally identified, we are confident that we have found Gaia. “Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts remain with all of her family and friends at this very traumatic time. They have requested privacy and that we make no further media releases at this point. “The coroner has been notified and further forensic examination will continue. This will guide the investigation in respect of the circumstances of the death which at this time remains unexplained. “I would like to thank the community for their support and understanding while this large-scale investigation continues and their efforts in looking for Gaia. “We have received a huge amount of support from the public who have contacted us with possible sightings of Gaia and items of found clothing. I can confirm that we have recovered all the clothing we believe Gaia was wearing when she disappeared and, with thanks, we no longer require the public to assist with searches.”

Two men aged 19 and 49 and a 71-year-old woman, all from Swanage and known to Gaia, were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The discovery of the body comes hours after Gaia’s father Richard Sutherland thanked hundreds of volunteers who were searching for the missing teenager on Saturday afternoon.

The mass searches were organised by the Find Gaia group on Facebook and saw volunteers gather at the country park, near the main beach and to the north of the town looking for the teenager, who suffers from severe epilepsy.