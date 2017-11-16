Police searching for missing teenager Gaia Pope have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
A Dorset Police spokesman said: “He is currently assisting police with enquiries. It is believed he was known to Gaia.”
It comes hours after investigators discovered “items of women’s clothing” in a field near Swanage.
The 19-year-old, from Langton Matravers, was staying at an address in Swanage when she disappeared on the afternoon of 7 November.
Earlier this week detectives arrested a 71-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, both known to Gaia, on suspicion of her murder. They have been released under investigation.
The family of the missing teenager, who has epilepsy and did not leave with her medication, have released a statement through police saying: “We will find you darling girl. The thought of seeing the sunshine of your smile again soon keeps us all going and hoping.”
Gaia was last seen wearing a red checked shirt with white buttons, grey and white woven leggings and white trainers.