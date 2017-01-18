A Critical Part Of Europe's New Satellite Navigation System Keeps Failing

Europe’s ambitious plan for its own satellite navigation system has come a cropper.

The network, which has been up and running since December, is designed to provide a more accurate alternative to America’s GPS.

But over the last few weeks, more than nine of the satellite’s atomic clocks, which drive the signals, have failed.

The European Space Agency (ESA) must now decide whether to follow through with the rollout or pause the launch of the remaining satellites.

The system won’t reach full operational capacity until six more satellites are launched into orbit.